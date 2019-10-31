UrduPoint.com
White House Insists Trump Did Nothing Wrong After Lawmakers Approve Impeachment Procedures

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:46 PM

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Thursday that President Donald Trump has done nothing wrong after lawmakers approved impeachment procedures in the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Thursday that President Donald Trump has done nothing wrong after lawmakers approved impeachment procedures in the House of Representatives.

"The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it," Grisham said in the statement. "[US House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats' unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump... The Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment - a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President."

