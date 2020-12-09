White House Issues Formal Threat To Veto National Defense Spending Bill
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The White House Office of Management and Budget in a letter said US President Donald Trump has been advised to veto the revised 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
"If the conference report to H.R. 6395 were presented to the President, his advisors would recommend he veto it," the statement said on Tuesday.