White House Issues Veto Threat for Bills Blocking Arms Sales to UAE - OMB

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) President Donald Trump is poised to veto a series of US Senate resolutions aimed at blocking proposed arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If the President were presented with any of these joint resolutions, his advisers would recommend he veto them," the statement said.

The Senate is poised to vote later on Wednesday on the joint resolutions disapproving of Trump's $23 billion sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets, 18 MQ-9BReaper drones and munitions to the UAE.