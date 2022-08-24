(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The White House knows time is not on Ukraine's side in the ongoing conflict with Russia and that is why United States will continue to meet the country's military needs, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"There's been no sign of letup by the United States or any of our allies and partners in terms of finding new ways to provide security assistance to Ukraine. We know that the clock is not on Ukraine's side. We know the sense of urgency, and we're going to continue to try to meet that," Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby pointed out there will be additional military aid and assistance packages provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies.

The United States will announce an additional $3 billion in security aid for Kiev on Ukraine's independence day on Wednesday, according to media reports. The funds will be used to acquire drones, weapons and other equipment but may not reach the battlefield for a period of a year or so.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and seeks to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.