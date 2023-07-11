Open Menu

White House Launches New Offensive To Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:56 PM

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

The White House on Tuesday announced the release of a comprehensive, government-wide response to combat the deadly emerging threat that the combination of fentanyl and xylazine poses to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The White House on Tuesday announced the release of a comprehensive, government-wide response to combat the deadly emerging threat that the combination of fentanyl and xylazine poses to the United States.

"Since we announced the emerging drug threat earlier this year, we've been working tirelessly to create the best plan of attack to address this dangerous and deadly substance head-on," National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said in a fact sheet released by the White House. "Now, with this National Response Plan, we are launching coordinated efforts across all of government to ensure we are using every lever we have to protect public health and public safety and save lives.

"

The plan focuses on six core areas: testing, data collection, evidence-based prevention, harm reduction, and treatment, according to the release.

Fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as "tranq dope," is overwhelming hospitals, communities and the public health infrastructure with the spiraling number of overdose deaths, the release said. The administration's goal is to reduce overdose deaths from fentanyl and xylanzine 15 percent by 2025.

The monthly percentage of illegally manufactured fentanyl-involved deaths with xylazine detected increased 276% between January 2019 and June 2022, the release added.

