White House, Lawmakers Strike Deal On Infrastructure

Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:52 PM

White House, lawmakers strike deal on infrastructure

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday he has reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators on a landmark infrastructure package, likely the most funding for roads, bridges and ports in decades

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden announced Thursday he has reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators on a landmark infrastructure package, likely the most funding for roads, bridges and ports in decades.

"We've struck a deal.

A group of senators -- five Democrats and five Republicans -- has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs," Biden said on Twitter.

The president had sat down with the lawmakers at the White House to culminate weeks of negotiations on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and Republicans have squared off over the size and scope of the funding.

