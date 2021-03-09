White House Looking for Ways to Combat Alleged Russian Vaccines Disinformation - Psaki

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday reiterated allegations that Russia is behind a disinformation campaign to undermine trust in Western coronavirus vaccines and promised that the United States will fight it with every tool at its disposal.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that there are four publications with reported links to Russian intelligence that are purportedly used to influence public opinion in the United States on issues such as coronavirus vaccines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the allegations as "nonsense" and said that Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism against vaccines.

"We will fight with every tool we have this disinformation... We will look for ways to combat this information.

We are aware of it, we are monitoring it, we taking steps to address," Psaki told reporters during a press briefing. "We will reiterate at every opportunity that these vaccines are safe. They have been approved by the FDA. We will of course have health and medical experts conveying that at every turn."

Peskov recalled negative coverage initially given by the Western media to Sputnik V, the world's first coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

"If we treat every negative publication against the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of efforts by American special services, then we will go crazy because we see it every day, every hour and in every Anglo-Saxon media," he said.

On Saturday, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that data from Sputnik V "looked pretty good" to him.