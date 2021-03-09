UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Looking For Ways To Combat Alleged Russian Vaccines Disinformation - Psaki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

White House Looking for Ways to Combat Alleged Russian Vaccines Disinformation - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday reiterated allegations that Russia is behind a disinformation campaign to undermine trust in Western coronavirus vaccines and promised that the United States will fight it with every tool at its disposal.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that there are four publications with reported links to Russian intelligence that are purportedly used to influence public opinion in the United States on issues such as coronavirus vaccines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the allegations as "nonsense" and said that Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism against vaccines.

"We will fight with every tool we have this disinformation... We will look for ways to combat this information.

We are aware of it, we are monitoring it, we taking steps to address," Psaki told reporters during a press briefing. "We will reiterate at every opportunity that these vaccines are safe. They have been approved by the FDA. We will of course have health and medical experts conveying that at every turn."

Peskov recalled negative coverage initially given by the Western media to Sputnik V, the world's first coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

"If we treat every negative publication against the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of efforts by American special services, then we will go crazy because we see it every day, every hour and in every Anglo-Saxon media," he said.

On Saturday, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that data from Sputnik V "looked pretty good" to him.

Related Topics

World Russia White House United States Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

27 minutes ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

53 minutes ago

UK finance firm Greensill collapses into insolvenc ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh Police commemorates Women's Day

20 minutes ago

Women empowerment to achieve peace, development: S ..

20 minutes ago

Controversy after French professors accused of Isl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.