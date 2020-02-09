(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, February 9 (Sputnik) - Moscow's proposal to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council is currently under consideration at the White House, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has said.

In an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show on Rossiya 1 channel, Sullivan said that the White House was looking into the proposal.

According to the diplomat, US President Donald Trump welcomes the opportunity to talk to President Vladimir Putin. So, the ambassador offered to wait for Trump's reaction

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent members gather for a summit. He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.