Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

White House Looking to Move Forward in 'Compassionate Way' on DACA Program - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The White House is looking at documents to move forward in a compassionate way to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which offers protections for immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Friday.

The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday to block an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind the DACA program.

"As for the way forward... we're looking at documents currently and we're going to move forward in a responsible way and cure some of the remedies and unlawfulness that we see with the previous memo that brought DACA into place," McEnany said.

"We want to find a compassionate way to do this."

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump said his administration will soon submit paperwork to rescind the DACA program.

Thursday's Supreme Court ruling for now maintains the DACA program, which has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States from deportation. The DACA program was created by the Obama administration in 2012.

