White House Looks Forward To Fair Impeachment Trial In Senate - Press Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:23 PM

The White House anticipates that President Donald Trump will receive a fair trial in the Senate, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said via Twitter on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that lawmakers would begin drafting articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The White House anticipates that President Donald Trump will receive a fair trial in the Senate, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said via Twitter on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that lawmakers would begin drafting articles of impeachment.

"@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country - resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate," Grisham said.

Pelosi earlier on Thursday instructed the House Judiciary Committee and its Chairman Jerold Nadler to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging that the president abused his power for personal political gain.

Trump on Thursday recommended a quick House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The US Constitution mandates a trial in the Senate for an impeached president.

