White House May Request Over $10Bln in Extra Ukraine Funding, US Disaster Relief - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Biden administration may ask Congress for more than $10 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine and domestic disaster relief as early as this week, Punchbowl news reported on Tuesday, citing five unnamed sources.

The amount and the date when the request will be submitted to Congress are still under debate, the report said.

The request will be a litmus test for US support for Ukraine, as Republicans increasingly express hostility toward additional funding.

Overall, Congress has authorized more than $110 billion so far in spending for Ukraine, including direct military aid, economic and humanitarian support, and support for NATO allies.