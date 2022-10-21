MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The White House is considering subjecting US businessman Elon Musk's ventures, including the deal for the purchase of Twitter and SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, to national security reviews amid his statements about Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the report, US officials are experiencing discomfort due to Musk's statements about financing Starlink in Ukraine and his increasingly friendly stance towards Russia. Officials are also concerned about Musk's plans to acquire Twitter with a group of foreign investors.

The discussions are at an early stage, the sources said, adding that the US government decides what tools can allow the authorities to carry out reviews.

At the start of October, Musk urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine's victory in a "total war" was "unlikely." He also published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and about the status of Donbas and Crimea.

The polls have drawn criticism from senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later, the media reported that SpaceX notified the US Defense Department that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead. Musk confirmed that his company could not indefinitely cover expenses for operations of Starlink terminals, which "has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year."

However, Must then clarified SpaceX will continue to provide the Starlink service for free despite the fact that other US defense service contractors receiving government funding to provide military equipment to Ukraine.

On Monday, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that the US Defense Department is considering paying for SpaceX's Starlink services in Ukraine.