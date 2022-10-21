UrduPoint.com

White House May Start Checking Musk's Business Amid His Statements About Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

White House May Start Checking Musk's Business Amid His Statements About Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The White House is considering subjecting US businessman Elon Musk's ventures, including the deal for the purchase of Twitter and SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, to national security reviews amid his statements about Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the report, US officials are experiencing discomfort due to Musk's statements about financing Starlink in Ukraine and his increasingly friendly stance towards Russia. Officials are also concerned about Musk's plans to acquire Twitter with a group of foreign investors.

The discussions are at an early stage, the sources said, adding that the US government decides what tools can allow the authorities to carry out reviews.

At the start of October, Musk urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine's victory in a "total war" was "unlikely." He also published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and about the status of Donbas and Crimea.

The polls have drawn criticism from senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later, the media reported that SpaceX notified the US Defense Department that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead. Musk confirmed that his company could not indefinitely cover expenses for operations of Starlink terminals, which "has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year."

However, Must then clarified SpaceX will continue to provide the Starlink service for free despite the fact that other US defense service contractors receiving government funding to provide military equipment to Ukraine.

On Monday, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that the US Defense Department is considering paying for SpaceX's Starlink services in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Pentagon White House Company Elon Musk SpaceX October Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

3 hours ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

11 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.