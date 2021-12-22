White House Might Cut Quarantine for Healthcare Workers With COVID - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration is studying whether it is safe to reduce the standard 10-day quarantine period for healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 but without symptoms so that they could continue attending to sick people, White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

The general period of quarantine is "still 10 days," Fauci said in an interview with MSNBC, before adding: "But, you know, one of the things that we're going to be thinking about is particularly among healthcare providers who might get infected and be without symptoms. We want to be careful that we don't keep them out of action for that long period of time. So there's at least consideration, that hasn't been decided yet, but consideration of diminishing the quarantine.

"

Fauci's remarks came amid a COVID-19 resurgence fueled by the new Omicron variant and media reports that US hospitals and their intensive care units are being swamped again with coronavirus patients.

The Omicron is now the dominant COVID strain in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new coronavirus cases as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the pandemic in an address later on Tuesday, where he is expected to announce the free delivery of a half billion COVID testing kits to Americans.