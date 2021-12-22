UrduPoint.com

White House Might Cut Quarantine For Healthcare Workers With COVID - Fauci

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

White House Might Cut Quarantine for Healthcare Workers With COVID - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration is studying whether it is safe to reduce the standard 10-day quarantine period for healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 but without symptoms so that they could continue attending to sick people, White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

The general period of quarantine is "still 10 days," Fauci said in an interview with MSNBC, before adding: "But, you know, one of the things that we're going to be thinking about is particularly among healthcare providers who might get infected and be without symptoms. We want to be careful that we don't keep them out of action for that long period of time. So there's at least consideration, that hasn't been decided yet, but consideration of diminishing the quarantine.

"

Fauci's remarks came amid a COVID-19 resurgence fueled by the  new Omicron variant and media reports that US hospitals and their intensive care units are being swamped again with coronavirus patients.

The Omicron is now the dominant COVID strain in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new coronavirus cases as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the pandemic in an address later on Tuesday, where he is expected to announce the free delivery of a half billion COVID testing kits to Americans.

Related Topics

White House United States Media Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

41 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

41 minutes ago
 Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to co ..

Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

10 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in ..

Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in call with Putin

10 minutes ago
 Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against ..

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

10 minutes ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.