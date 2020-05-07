White House Military Worker Tests Positive for Virus But Trump, Pence Fine - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A member of the US military who works in the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), but President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both been retested as negative for it, Spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Thursday.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," Gidley said. "The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Gidley did not identify the infected military individual or give any indication whether they may have been in close proximity to the president and vice president.

However, CNN said the individual was "a member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets."