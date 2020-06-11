White House Monitoring COVID-19 Cases Amid Mass Protests - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The White House is monitoring the situation with COVID-19 amid the mass protests across the United States, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring that," McEnany said, when asked whether the US President Donald Trump is concerned that the protests could lead to another COVID-19 outbreak. "Right now we are encouraged to see that cases have declined month over month."

She added that Vice President Mike Pence said that the Task Force is monitoring individual situations in particular states.

Tens of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets across the United States over the past two weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was killed by a white police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down on the street.

The United States has been the country worst hit by the coronavirus, with New York being the epicenter for the outbreak.