White House Monitoring Hostage Situation At Synagogue In Texas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

White House Monitoring Hostage Situation at Synagogue in Texas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The White House is monitoring the hostage-taking situation in progress at a synagogue in the Texan city of Colleyville, media said on Saturday.

The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter it was conducting Swat operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

The immediate area was being evacuated.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson was quoted as saying by CNN that FBI negotiators had established contact with the hostage taker. Nelson said that no one was injured and that there was "no threat to the general public."

