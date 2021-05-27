UrduPoint.com
White House Monitoring Mass Shooting In US City Of San Jose - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:49 AM

The White House is monitoring developments in the mass shooting that occurred in San Jose, California, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The White House is monitoring developments in the mass shooting that occurred in San Jose, California, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The White House is monitoring the situation," Jean-Pierre said when asked if President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said there were multiple fatalities in the shooting in San Jose, including the gunman.

More Stories From World

