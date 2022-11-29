White House Monitoring What Is Happening on Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The White House has been monitoring what is happening on Twitter since the company's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"We're all keeping a close eye on this. We're all monitoring what's ” what's currently occurring.

And we see ” you know, we see it with our own eyes of what you all are reporting and, just for ourselves, what's happening on Twitter," Jean-Pierre said.

"But again, social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities, as we have been seeing. And the President has been very clear on calling that out. He'll continue to do that. And we're going to continue to monitor the situation," the press secretary said.