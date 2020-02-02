UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Moves To Block Emails Allegedly Linking Trump To Ukraine Aid Freeze - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:30 AM

White House Moves to Block Emails Allegedly Linking Trump to Ukraine Aid Freeze - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The White House may be withholding up to 24 emails related to US President Donald Trump's involvement in blocking military aid to Ukraine, media reported Saturday citing a court filing.

According to CNN, a lawyer with the Office of Management and Budget wrote to a court saying that 24 internal emails between June and September last year must be kept confidential as they contain presidential and other top-level decision-making.

The letter was sent to a court that had set a January 31 deadline for the Trump administration to reveal all internal communications surrounding the alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to 'dig up dirt' on Trump's political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, CNN reported.

The purported emails are said to have direct proof that Trump order to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The letter was sent hours after Senate voted to block witnesses and further documents from being brought forward in the ongoing impeachment trial of the president, according to the news outlet.

Trump is all but assured to remain in office as the Senate trial appears set to end in his favor following over a week of arguments in the Republican-majority upper house of Congress.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistleblower report claimed the Trump adminitration may be in violation of US law in it's machinations to get Kiev to aid in Trump's reelection campaign.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Budget White House Trump Kiev January May June September Congress Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

4 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

4 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

5 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

5 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.