Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:50 AM

White House Mulls Reimposing Quick Deportations of Migrant Families - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The White House is looking at the possibility of re-imposing an immigration policy known as expedited removal, that will allow the United States to quickly deport families which illegally crossed the border from Mexico, Axios reports.

"A variety of options are always under review and under consideration to build a fair and orderly immigration system," a White House official told the outlet.

"No final determinations have been made," however the Department of Homeland Security will reportedly consider the policy this week.

Expedited removal was created in 1996 and allows for an easier and quicker deportation of migrants without needing to go through a court process.

  According to the newspaper, if re-implemented, the policy will likely face resistance from some progressive immigration groups.

Under Title 42, the COVID-19 related public health order first imposed by former US President Donald Trump, over 17,500 migrant families were sent back to Mexico.

Biden started his presidency by rolling back a series of initiatives and restrictions imposed on immigration by Trump. In anticipation of relief in the US immigration laws, thousands of migrants rushed to the country, forcing the authorities to recognize the situation on the south border as a crisis.

