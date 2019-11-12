White House Mulls Restricting Foreign Aid on Basis of Religious Freedom - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The White House is weighing the option of handing out foreign aid to nations on the basis of how they treat their religious minorities, the Politico media company reported, citing two White House officials.

The option, which is currently being drafted into a proposal, involves humanitarian aid but may include military funds as well, according to the publication. If implemented, the condition may impact US allies as much as adversaries. The editorial mentions Egypt and India, close to the US and receptors of large amounts of financial aid, as particularly vulnerable under such conditions as their record on treating religious minorities may prove troubling.

The decree is also being discussed by representatives of the National Security Council, the Domestic Policy Council and the Department of State. US President Donald Trump himself has not yet seen the proposal, the news outlet indicates.

The Trump administration has made defending religious freedom a priority, especially under the auspices of deeply conservative Christian Vice President Mike Pence.

Politico cited critics as saying that the intended motive of this plan may be to galvanize Christian evangelical voters in the US, a crucial voting segment of the US population that continuously supports conservative candidates and policies.