White House Names Leaders of 'Warp Speed' Vaccine Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Trump administration has named a former military officer and a ex-pharmaceutical executive to lead the White House's vaccine development team, CNN reported.

US Army General Gustave Perna will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the project - dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" - the report said on Wednesday, citing White House officials.

Former GSK Vaccine Division Chairman Moncef Slaoui will be chief adviser on the project, the report added.

The drive to create the vaccine was announced by President Donald Trump two weeks ago and involves a partnership between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).