White House National Security Adviser Says Ghani No Longer A Factor In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is no longer a factor in Afghanistan following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.

"I'm not going to characterize anything about President Ghani at this point, who is no longer a factor in Afghanistan," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

Sullivan added that he is not aware of any requests by Ghani or other Afghan officials for asylum in the United States.

