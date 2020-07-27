White House National Security Adviser Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Politico

UrduPoint.com
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, Politico reported on Monday, citing an administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, Politico reported on Monday, citing an administration official.

The media outlet noted that it was unclear how O'Brien contracted the disease and how much personal contact he has head with US President Donald Trump recently.

