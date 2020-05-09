White House National Security Council Denies Involvement in Venezuela Plot - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The White House National Security Council in a statement denied Washington's involvement in a botched plot in Venezuela and said that any American-orchestrated operation would have been direct and effective.

Venezuelan authorities detained a US national this week who was part of a group President Nicolas Maduro said tried to invade the country and kidnap him.

"The US Govt had nothing to do with recent events alleged in Venezuela," the council tweeted on Friday. "Claims to the contrary are not credible. If this had been a US-planned operation as claimed by Maduro, who's been indicted on narco-terrorism charges, it would have been overt, direct & effective."