White House Not Ready to Confirm New Military Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The White House cannot at this point confirm that Joe Biden is set to use his Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to unlock a new military assistance package for Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

Politico reported this week that the president would pledge $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.

"I don't have anything to confirm for you. I've seen the press reporting on another Presidential Drawdown Authority package for Ukraine and I'm not in a position to confirm that press reporting," the White House official told a briefing.

The official added that any announcement to this effect "should not come as a surprise to anybody" following a similar pledge two weeks ago, and that "PDA packages will continue to flow to Ukraine ... in keeping with our commitment to support them."

Under the drawdown authority, the Biden administration is allowed to give weapons to Ukraine from the existing stocks. The new batch will reportedly include more artillery rounds, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.