UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Not Restricting Activities Due To Virus: Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

White House not restricting activities due to virus: spokeswoman

President Donald Trump's spokeswoman on Monday denied reports that White House staff are being forced to restrict activities as a precaution against the coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's spokeswoman on Monday denied reports that White House staff are being forced to restrict activities as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Stephanie Grisham said it was "business as usual" in the White House, despite fears that the COVID-19 epidemic around the world could threaten Trump and other senior officials.

"Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false," Grisham said in a statement.

"I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting," she said.

The outbreak is spreading increasingly rapidly around the United States, raising questions of a potential impact not just on Washington's political circles but the growing election campaign.

Trump says he has no plans to cut back on his steady rhythm of large political rallies and he continues to downplay the relative seriousness of the epidemic.

"Last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on," Trump tweeted Monday.

"At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"Speculation over how Trump can be protected is growing after it emerged that he shook hands last month at a conference with a conservative activist who separately had contact with an infected person.

Trump, however, was never in direct contact with the infected person, the White House said, according to The Washington Post.

Related Topics

Election World Business Washington White House Trump Died United States Post Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-rival Booker endorses Biden ahead of crucial De ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh to conduct remaining papers of ..

2 minutes ago

PRGMEA hails EU, Commerce Ministry on GSP Plus ext ..

2 minutes ago

US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Sanc ..

2 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversar ..

6 minutes ago

Mountaineer Shabbir Sadpara among Sakardu bus acci ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.