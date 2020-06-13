White House Not Seeing New Spike in US COVID-19 Cases - Economic Adviser Kudlow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Trump administration is not seeing a second major wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"Look, I am not the health expert but on the so-called spike I spoke to our health experts at some length last evening. They are saying, there is no second spike," Kudlow said. "There is no emergency, there is no second wave. I don't know where that got started on Wall Street."

Kudlow said he agrees with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who testified Thursday that the administration is not going to shut down the economy.

"What you do have is certain spots are seeing a little bit of a jump up, some small metropolitan areas are seeing it," he said.

Kudlow pointed out that now the United States has much better equipment, much more experience as well as much more testing.

On Thursday, US stock indices fell as much as 7 percent on fear of more lockdowns from a second COVID-19 wave, but bounced back earlier in the day to recover about a third of the previous session's losses.

Earlier this week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States rose above 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. There had been a gradual decline in cases - but as economies began to reopen, several states have recently seen spikes.