White House 'Not Surprised' By Prigozhin's Remarks About Alleged Meddling In US Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin's latest statement about alleged Russian interference in US elections did not come as a surprise, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prigozhin ironically responded to a request for comment from a reporter with Radio Liberty (listed as a foreign media agent in Russia). The journalist cited a Bloomberg report claiming that a Russian group allegedly tied to the tycoon is using political cartoons to try to influence the outcome of tight electoral races ahead of the US midterms.

Prigozhin responded, apologizing for his "ambiguity" and saying sarcastically, "We have intervened, we are intervening and we will intervene." His press service, for its part, shared a link to a 2021 comedy movie about alleged Russian interference in the 2020 election.

"With respect to any ongoing attempts by Russian actors to influence US election .

.. So, I'm going to refer you to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. These comments though, I'll say these do not tell us anything new or surprising," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"We also know that part of Russia's efforts includes promoting narratives aimed at undermining democracy and sowing division and discord, it's not surprising that Russia would be highlighting their attempted efforts and fabricating a story about their successes on the eve of an election," Jean-Pierre added.

On Tuesday, US voters will cast in-person ballots in Federal and statewide races. Legislative majorities are at stake in both the House and Senate, which are currently controlled by Democrats. Republicans are seeking to gain control of Congress for the latter half of President Joe Biden's term.

