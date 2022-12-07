White House 'Not Surprised' by Xi Visiting Saudi Arabia, Says Mindful of China Influence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is mindful of China's plans to expand its influence around the world, and President Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia comes as no surprise, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"It's probably not a surprise that President Xi is traveling around, and certainly no surprise that he chose to go to the middle East," Kirby said at a press briefing.

He noted that the White House was "mindful of influence that China is trying to grow around the world," including in the Middle East.

While he said the White House was "not asking nations to choose between the United States and China," the US was "certainly well poised ... to succeed in that competition."