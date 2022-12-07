UrduPoint.com

White House 'Not Surprised' By Xi Visiting Saudi Arabia, Says Mindful Of China Influence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

White House 'Not Surprised' by Xi Visiting Saudi Arabia, Says Mindful of China Influence

The United States is mindful of China's plans to expand its influence around the world, and President Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia comes as no surprise, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States is mindful of China's plans to expand its influence around the world, and President Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia comes as no surprise, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"It's probably not a surprise that President Xi is traveling around, and certainly no surprise that he chose to go to the middle East," Kirby said at a press briefing.

He noted that the White House was "mindful of influence that China is trying to grow around the world," including in the Middle East.

While he said the White House was "not asking nations to choose between the United States and China," the US was "certainly well poised ... to succeed in that competition."

Related Topics

World China White House United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia, US Able to Agree on Strategic Stability De ..

Russia, US Able to Agree on Strategic Stability Despite Political Differences - ..

2 minutes ago
 Rana Sana takes notice of Peshwar-Mor fire inciden ..

Rana Sana takes notice of Peshwar-Mor fire incident

2 minutes ago
 Lahore to be developed as smart city: CM

Lahore to be developed as smart city: CM

2 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Party Might Nominate Ex-Audit C ..

Russian Opposition Party Might Nominate Ex-Audit Chamber Chairman for Presidency ..

2 minutes ago
 People's Bus Service starts trail operation in Suk ..

People's Bus Service starts trail operation in Sukkur: Sharjeel Memon

14 minutes ago
 Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash champions ..

Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash championship Commences

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.