White House Offered Aid to Pensacola after Shooting - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The White House has contacted the city of Pensacola in Florida to offer assistance after a shooting at a Navy base left four people including the gunman dead , local mayor Grover Robinson told reporters on Friday.

"The governor's office and the White House have contacted us, the city of Pensacola ... and said any assets that they have would be available to us," the mayor said in a press conference.

He added that the municipality was assessing its needs and would inform state and Federal authorities of any assistance it required.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said earlier that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was monitoring the situation.

The gunman killed three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola before being shot dead in an exchange of fire with police. Seven people, including two police officers were injured the incident and are receiving medical treatment.

The incident comes on the heels of another deadly shooting at a US naval facility in Pearl Harbor, where a gunman on Wednesday killed two civilian workers and wounded another before shooting himself dead.