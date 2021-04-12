UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Offers Support After Black Man Shot By Police In Minnesota - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

White House Offers Support After Black Man Shot by Police in Minnesota - Mayor

The Biden administration has offered support to the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota after a police officer shot a black man during a traffic stop, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Biden administration has offered support to the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota after a police officer shot a black man during a traffic stop, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Monday.

"Just got off the phone with the White House. I appreciate POTUS [president of the United States] reaching out to officer his administration's support," Elliott said via Twitter.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd after in the case of his dying in police , said earlier that law enforcement's level of lethal force is unacceptable and it is necessary to demand accountability.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD), the incident took place at about 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle over an alleged traffic violation.

"Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle. One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle," BCPD said in a press release late on Sunday.

The driver died at the scene despite having medical assistance. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The name of a police officer who shot Wright has not been released yet.

Within hours following the incident, several hundreds of people gathered at the scene in the northern Minneapolis suburb, where they clashed with police officers.

Related Topics

Police Twitter White House Driver Vehicle Died Traffic Man George Minneapolis Sunday Family P

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

22 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

22 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

35 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

52 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.