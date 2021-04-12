White House Offers Support After Black Man Shot by Police in Minnesota - Mayor

The Biden administration has offered support to the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota after a police officer shot a black man during a traffic stop, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Biden administration has offered support to the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota after a police officer shot a black man during a traffic stop, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Monday.

"Just got off the phone with the White House. I appreciate POTUS [president of the United States] reaching out to officer his administration's support," Elliott said via Twitter.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd after in the case of his dying in police , said earlier that law enforcement's level of lethal force is unacceptable and it is necessary to demand accountability.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD), the incident took place at about 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle over an alleged traffic violation.

"Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle. One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle," BCPD said in a press release late on Sunday.

The driver died at the scene despite having medical assistance. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The name of a police officer who shot Wright has not been released yet.

Within hours following the incident, several hundreds of people gathered at the scene in the northern Minneapolis suburb, where they clashed with police officers.