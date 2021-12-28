UrduPoint.com

White House Official Clears Press As Biden Starts Fielding Governors' Questions On COVID

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:26 PM

White House Official Clears Press as Biden Starts Fielding Governors' Questions on COVID

Media outlets were asked to leave the US President Joe Biden's press conference shortly after he started to field questions about Omicron strain situation in the country from the National Governors Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Media outlets were asked to leave the US President Joe Biden's press conference shortly after he started to field questions about Omicron strain situation in the country from the National Governors Association.

After taking calls from governors to discuss efforts on tackling rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron strain, Biden asked White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients whether governors had questions. Zients responded that press should should clear from the room first.

"Good. I think we're going to clear the press first.

Just give us a minute, Governors, ...," Zients said, according to a press release published on the website.

The Fox news reacted by accusing Zients of limiting Biden's contacts with media. The channel noted that it is not the first time media are cut off from the feed or are asked to leave the room.

In September, the White House cut off the Joe Biden briefing's feed soon after he asked official a question. In August, the White House employees turned off Biden's microphone after a journalist asked a question on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan White House August September Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

47 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

49 seconds ago
 DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 ml ..

DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

50 seconds ago
 Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's ..

Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's Transfer to Jail for Health Re ..

52 seconds ago
 Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Lo ..

Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Look Inside King Amenhotep I Mum ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.