White House Official Clears Press as Biden Starts Fielding Governors' Questions on COVID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Media outlets were asked to leave the US President Joe Biden's press conference shortly after he started to field questions about Omicron strain situation in the country from the National Governors Association.

After taking calls from governors to discuss efforts on tackling rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron strain, Biden asked White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients whether governors had questions. Zients responded that press should should clear from the room first.

"Good. I think we're going to clear the press first.

Just give us a minute, Governors, ...," Zients said, according to a press release published on the website.

The Fox news reacted by accusing Zients of limiting Biden's contacts with media. The channel noted that it is not the first time media are cut off from the feed or are asked to leave the room.

In September, the White House cut off the Joe Biden briefing's feed soon after he asked official a question. In August, the White House employees turned off Biden's microphone after a journalist asked a question on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.