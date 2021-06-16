UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Official Confirms Summit Ended With Expanded Bilateral Meeting At 5:05 PM CEST

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

White House Official Confirms Summit Ended With Expanded Bilateral Meeting at 5:05 PM CEST

A White House official confirmed on Wednesday that the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended after their expanded bilateral meeting ended after three-and-a-half hours of talks

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A White House official confirmed on Wednesday that the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended after their expanded bilateral meeting ended after three-and-a-half hours of talks.

The official said the expanded bilateral meeting ended at 5:05 pm CEST (15:05 GMT).

Putin and Biden met in Geneva to discuss a wide range of issues, including arms control and strategic security.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Imdaad CEO named ‘Industry Leader’ at Innovati ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Information Ministers Council re-selects Duba ..

19 minutes ago

425,699 vaccinated against corona

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 extinguished fire erupted in closed fa ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab government presents people friendly budget

4 minutes ago

Biden Approval Rating Drops Below 50% Despite Popu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.