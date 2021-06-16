- Home
- World
- News
- White House Official Confirms Summit Ended With Expanded Bilateral Meeting at 5:05 PM CEST
White House Official Confirms Summit Ended With Expanded Bilateral Meeting At 5:05 PM CEST
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM
A White House official confirmed on Wednesday that the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended after their expanded bilateral meeting ended after three-and-a-half hours of talks
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A White House official confirmed on Wednesday that the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended after their expanded bilateral meeting ended after three-and-a-half hours of talks.
The official said the expanded bilateral meeting ended at 5:05 pm CEST (15:05 GMT).
Putin and Biden met in Geneva to discuss a wide range of issues, including arms control and strategic security.