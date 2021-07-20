UrduPoint.com
White House Official, Pelosi Staffer Test Positive For Coronavirus - Reports

Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

A White House official and a senior staff member for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who had been both fully vaccinated have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Axios website reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A White House official and a senior staff member for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who had been both fully vaccinated have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Axios website reported on Tuesday.

Both infected individuals experience mild symptoms after they attending the same reception atop the Hotel Eaton in Washington DC last Wednesday, the report said.

A fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the speaker's press office tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday after being in contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week, Pelosi's deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill was cited as saying in the report.

The Axios' source said that the Pelosi aide was with a group of Democratic lawmakers from Texas who fled to Washington, DC in an effort to sabotage the voting on the state's voting laws. Six of the lawmakers later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Neither the White House official nor the Pelosi staff member have been in contact with President Joe Biden and Pelosi respectively, the report said.

