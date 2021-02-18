White House Official Says Actor Responsible for SolarWinds Hack 'Likely of Russian Origin'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The US government continues to consider Russia as likely being responsible for conducting the massive cyber attack against the company SolarWinds, Deputy National Security Adviser for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger told reporters on Wednesday.

"An actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible," Neuberger said during a press briefing at the White House.

The Biden administration is coordinating an interagency response to the cyber attack as the investigation into the scope and scale of the hack continues, she added.