UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Official Says Actor Responsible For SolarWinds Hack 'Likely Of Russian Origin'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

White House Official Says Actor Responsible for SolarWinds Hack 'Likely of Russian Origin'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The US government continues to consider Russia as likely being responsible for conducting the massive cyber attack against the company SolarWinds, Deputy National Security Adviser for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger told reporters on Wednesday.

"An actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible," Neuberger said during a press briefing at the White House.

The Biden administration is coordinating an interagency response to the cyber attack as the investigation into the scope and scale of the hack continues, she added.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Russia White House Company Government

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

1 hour ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

2 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

15 minutes ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.