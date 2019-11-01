UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Official Says Saw Nothing Illegal In Call With Ukraine Leader - Testimony

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:40 AM

White House Official Says Saw Nothing Illegal in Call With Ukraine Leader - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019)   Former National Security Council adviser Tim Morrison told House investigators on Thursday that he noticed nothing illegal during US President Donald Trump's July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed," Morrison said in his opening statement to the House panels conducting the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Morrison, who was Trump's top National Security Council official on Russian matters, told lawmakers he was concerned that a potential leak of the call could impact the bipartisan support for Ukraine and how Ukrainians viewed their bilateral relationship with the United States.

In his testimony, Morrison also said he and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor initially had no reason to believe that the release of security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on a public statement reopening an investigation into energy company Bursima. However, Morrison said that changed on September 1 after a conversation with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Morrison said he hoped the strategy to withhold security assistance to Ukraine was Sondland's own and would not be considered by any leader in the Trump administration or Congress.

He also confirmed media reports that he would step down from his post at the National Security Council once his testimony with House investigators is complete.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy, during which the US leader is accued of pressing Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump called the conversation "perfect" and described the impeachment probe as another witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Russia White House European Union Company Trump Kiev United States July September Democrats Congress 2016 2020 Post Media From Top

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

1 hour ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

2 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

2 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

2 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.