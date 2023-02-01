White House Officials to Attend Tyre Nichols Funeral Wednesday - Spokesperson

White House officials will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) White House officials will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on Tuesday.

Nichols died on January 10 after being beaten and tased by a group of police officers during a traffic stop. The Memphis Police Department on Friday released four videos detailing the incident.

"As you just heard from the President last week, he was outraged and deeply pained to see the video," Dalton said during a press briefing. "Tomorrow, White House officials will also travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend the funeral for Mr.

Nichols."

The released videos show five police officers beating the 29-year-old Nichols during the traffic stop. Nichols succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the incident three days later.

The Memphis Police Department promptly fired all five officers and then arrested and charged them in connection to Nichols' death on Thursday. All five were released on bond late on Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.

Nichols' mother said he was only two minutes away from home when he was stopped by police.