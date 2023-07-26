WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The White House refuses to comment on Commander, Biden's German Shepherd who has made a habit of attacking members of the Secret Service recently, but Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre seemed sympathetic to the animal when she said on Tuesday that the compound can be "stressful" for pets.

"The White House can be unique and very stressful; you could imagine what it's like for a pet," said Karine when asked about the dog biting Secret Service agents.

Records, accessed by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information Act request, show that Commander was involved in at least 10 biting incidents between October 2022 and January 2023.

Biden's other dog, a German Shepherd named Major, was sent to live in Delaware after multiple biting incidents during his owner's first year in the White House.