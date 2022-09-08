- Home
- White House on Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Our Hearts Go Queen's Family, British People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States offers condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people the United Kingdom, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, go to the people of the United Kingdom," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing after learning from a reporter that the Queen had passed away.