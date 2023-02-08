White House on F-16s: US Will Continue to Discuss Military Capabilities With Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The White House declined on Wednesday to go ahead of any announcements when asked about the possibility of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but said they continue to discuss with Kiev its military needs "in real time."

"I am just simply not going ahead of any announcements of future security assistance," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing, when asked whether Washington will send F-16s to Ukraine.

He noted that the Ukrainians have made clear that they want fighter aircraft.

"We are going to continue to talk with them again in real time about capabilities and what can be provided," Kirby added.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying for the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

In a major shift of the approach to military assistance to Ukraine, the United States committed last month to sending 31 M1A2 Abrams battle tanks to Kiev. European allies, including Germany and the United Kingdom, will likewise send battle tanks to Ukraine.