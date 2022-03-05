(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Sen. Lindsey Graham calling on Russians to "take out" President Vladimir Putin does not reflect the position of the US government, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

"That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration," Psaki told a briefing.