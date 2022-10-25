WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States is not going to dictate to Israel on its decisions regarding weapons supplies to Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are not twisting arms. We're not controlling. We're not lecturing to other nations," Kirby told reporters.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last week, citing "operational reasons," that Israel cannot supply military hardware to Ukraine. He promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.

Kirby noted that Washington is just "asking and helping coordinate" contributions of other nations to Ukraine. "Each nation has to decide for itself what it's willing to provide," he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel on Monday for withholding air defense weapons that he said his administration needed to protect the country from Russian airstrikes.

Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian targets in October in response to a giant explosion that damaged the bridge linking the Crimea Peninsula to mainland Russia and killed four civilians.