White House on Moscow Court Ruling Says 'Deeply Concerned' Gershkovich to Remain Detained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The White House is deeply concerned that Russia will continue to detain Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich after a court in Moscow rejected his detention appeal, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Moscow City Court ruled that the decision to place Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, in a pretrial detention center was lawful.

"We are deeply concerned by the news that Russia will continue to wrongfully detain Evan following a sham judicial proceeding today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "The charges against Evan are baseless and we call for the Russian Federation to immediately release him.

"

Following a consular meeting of US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy with Gershkovich, the US embassy in Moscow reported that the correspondent feels good, is holding strong, and appreciates all the support he receives from people in the United States, Jean-Pierre said.

Tracy said that Washington expected Moscow to grant continuous consular access to Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

On March 29, Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of trying to collect classified defense information for the United States. A Moscow court ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.