White House On Possibility Of Biden, Erdogan Meeting In Europe: We Have Space In Schedule

White House on Possibility of Biden, Erdogan Meeting in Europe: We Have Space in Schedule

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out that the US and Turkish leaders could have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of upcoming summits in Europe, noting that the is some space in the schedule of President Joe Biden for his trip to Italy and the United Kingdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out that the US and Turkish leaders could have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of upcoming summits in Europe, noting that the is some space in the schedule of President Joe Biden for his trip to Italy and the United Kingdom.

When asked about the possibility of a meeting between Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the upcoming summit in Europe, Psaki replied: "We have space as I think I'd noted in the schedule which we are working to finalize for additional bilateral meetings."

