White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing to Preview at This Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that she has nothing to preview at this time with respect to any potential call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We don't have any calls to preview at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.