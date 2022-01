White House on Possible Summit With Putin: Biden Always Values Leader-to-Leader Contacts

US President Joe Biden values leader-to-leader engagement and has always been open to it, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, when asked about a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden values leader-to-leader engagement and has always been open to it, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, when asked about a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, the President always values leader-to-leader engagement but we'll determine if that's the appropriate next step," Psaki told a press briefing. "He's always been open."