White House On Potential Protests After Trump's Indictment Says We Are Always Prepared

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

The US Administration is always prepared for possible protests, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday amid the indictment of former US President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The US Administration is always prepared for possible protests, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday amid the indictment of former US President Donald Trump.

" We are always prepared, i don't have anything specific to share with you on that," Dalton said when asked whether there are any preparation for possible protests.

